St. Elizabeth honors first responders

During National Catholic Schools Week, students at St. Elizabeth School in Alice honored first responders. Sixth-grade students marked the names of all first responders in Alice on the back of Pray signs. They then walked from the school to the fire department and covered the yard with Pray signs, praying on-site for their safety.
Students have an understanding of how first responders have been putting their lives on the line to help those in need. “One of the core values at St. Elizabeth School is service and that’s exactly what we want our children to practice,” said Patricia Garcia, principal at St. Elizabeth.
“We know that they are taking risks every day to protect us not only from fire but from this pandemic that has taken the lives of so many loved ones. We are so grateful for their commitment and their service and the sacrifices they make. All firefighters and first responders across the nation are heroes in our eyes,” she said.