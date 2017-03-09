St. Elizabeth mission will explore topic, ‘Why be Catholic?’ March 19-23

“Why be Catholic?” will be the topic of a Lenten mission and healing service that will held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish in Alice on March19-23. Father Ken Geraci, CPM will lead the mission.



Father Geraci lived the life of the prodigal son for most of his young adult life. He was raised in a nominal Catholic family that only lived the externals of the faith. He left the Catholic Church for many years. During that time he worked as a business professional in advanced research and development and software testing. A few years into his career he joined a few of his co-workers in establishing a 4.SM Internet software company.



Focused on money, fitness and success, he made little room for God; but God did not give up on him. During this journey, God presented him with challenges that forced him to question his personal beliefs and the question "what is truth?" Through a series of conversions, years of struggle, study and questioning, Father Geraci found his way from agnosticism, to non-denomination Christianity and ultimately back to the Catholic Church.



Father Geraci joined the Fathers of Mercy in 2006 and was ordained in 2012. Having lived a secular existence, he has a great understanding of the personal and societal pressures that individuals face, and knows what it is like to "hate coming to church."



This mission is for people of all ages and levels of faith, from those who are madly in love with Jesus, to those who pretty much cannot stand church or religion. Regardless of a person’s level of faith, they are invited to “come and experience God's divine mercy.”



Eucharistic Exposition and Presentation with Benediction will be held every evening at 7 p.m. from Sunday-Wednesday, March 19-22. After each presentation, confessions will be held until everyone on line makes confession. On Thursday, May 23, Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m.



St. Elizabeth is located at 603 East Fifth Street in Alice. For more information call the parish at (361) 664-6481.

