St. Elizabeth school adopts crest

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic School in Alice recently unveiled an official crest, which represents the true identify of the school. “Our school is based on truth—faith and reason—, sacrifice and Love of God,” said Dr. Erik Nisimblat, who along with Msgr. Leonard Pivonka, designed the crest.“As a Catholic school our mission is to spread the good news of Jesus and help our children in their formation as knowledgeable, loving and dedicated disciples of Jesus and great citizens of our nation," Pastor Msgr. Pivonka said.The upper left field of the crest depicts the Eucharist and Chalice is the Real Presence of the Body of Christ. The lower left field includes the Bible as the Word of God in which Jesus speaks to his children. The upper right field is dedicated to the Marian devotion, where the Sacred Heart of Mary and Sacred of Heart of Jesus are united surrounded by 12 stars representing the Apostles. The lower right field depicts the school’s initials “SES”.A banner below the fields proclaims: Veritas Sacrificium Caritas. Veritas, meaning truth, which is obtained by faith and reason, and from which people are able to obtain to the highest truth— sacrificium or sacrifice. By sacrificing oneself, one is able to experience the greatest love— caritas or charity.The four quadrants of the shield represent the four corners of the world, thus the universality of the Catholic Church. The Catholic Church is one Church, Holy and Apostolic, united one to each other by the pope who sits on Peter’s chair. Papal apostolic authority is represented by the centered pontifical cross by which the faithful are all united.The Broadcasting Club performed a skit at the September PTO meeting to introduce the crest to St. Elizabeth families. Crest stickers are available for sale in the school office for $10.Two crest frames display the new crest in the cafeteria and a complete stationary was designed for the school that includes letterhead, envelopes, notes and business cards.