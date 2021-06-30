St. Elizabeth School in Alice designated as a Healthy South Texas School

St. Elizabeth School, in Alice, was awarded designation as a Healthy South Texas School in May 2021. A Healthy South Texas School is one that implemented extra steps throughout the year to offer food & nutrition and/or physical activity programs outside their regular curricula to both students and families.
The school followed a set criterion of programs available through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to be awarded the designation provided by Texas A&M.
The overarching goal of the program is to improve health education and health outcomes within the community. Education is provided on nutrition, healthy food preparation, and regular physical activity to reduce preventable diseases and their consequences relating to diabetes, asthma, and infectious disease.
"Not only do our schools offer a rigorous academic program preparing our students for college and career readiness, but our Catholic schools also form our youth in mind, body and spirit,” Superintendent Rosmary Henry said.
“I am energized by the school’s commitment to lead students and families to a healthy and active lifestyle," said April Esparza, a St. Elizabeth School parent. "This new designation is a fitting description of the way in which the school encourages, inspires and engages community members to be healthy, happy and to serve the Lord.”
More information about this program may be obtained from Mrs. Valerie Vavrusa, School Principal, 361-664-6271 or Elaine Gonzalez, PTO President, and leader of the initiative to seek the designation, 361-701-9047.
Drafted by Mrs. April Esparza with contributions from Dr. Rosemary Henry