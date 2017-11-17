St. Elizabeth students learn money lessons

Mark Esparza, President of the Alice branch of PlainsCapital Bank addresses St. Elizabeth sudents.

Contributed photo

Designed to be educational, fun and interactive, the program provided a solid foundation for every child to create a strong financial future, said Carolina Nisimblat, St. Elizabeth’s enrichment facilitator. Some of the lessons included: the value of money; the difference between saving and spending; planning a budget; credit; writing a check; and filling out a deposit slip. Each lesson was supported with an activity that was age appropriate for grades K5-6th.“By participating in hands-on activities within real-world environments, students experience financial learning in a whole new way,”, Nisimblat said.The last lesson included a field trip visit to PlainsCapital Bank’s Alice branch on Friday, Nov. 17, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Students had the opportunity to write a check, fill out a withdrawal and deposit slip. A special was set-up for them, right next to actual customers in the next line. Tellers dispense “play money” in exchange for their withdrawal slips. They were able to use this play money to purchase treats. They also toured the bank’s vault.“It was a pleasure, joy and honor to teach the banking class at SES. I’m overwhelmed by the participation level and knowledge the children displayed over the eight-week course. The momentum they built on saving and budgeting was amazing” said PlainsCapital Alice President Mark Esparza.For children who crave instant gratification, Esparza said, it can be extremely hard to not immediately spend money they just earned or received as a gift. But after seeing their money grow with interest, they will re-consider their spending habits. In each class they earned wages and by saving throughout the class, they would earn Interest and have more spending power by saving their wages.“When students make connections between the concepts in the classroom and concepts in the real world, you can see how their knowledge is expanded,” Nissenblatt said.PlainsCapital Bank provided refreshments, treats and special prizes for the students’ visit.