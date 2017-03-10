March 10, 2017
“St. Francis: Troubadour of God’s Peace”, a live one-man drama performed by actor Sean Tivenan of St. Luke Productions will be presented at St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Church in Corpus Christi on Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. The presentation allows the faithful to meet St. Francis of Assisi, one of the most beloved saints of all time, in a colorful, music-filled live drama suitable for all ages.
The performance captures the spirit of St. Francis Assisi, whose message of peace, joy and simplicity is still applicable in today’s world. The program is filled with all the elements of professional theater, runs 60 minutes and is suitable for all ages.
Admission is $20.
For tickets and additional information
, contact Stella Hatch at Pax Christi Sisters at (36) 241-2833 or
shatch@paxchristisisterscc.org
. or visit
www.paxchristisisterscc.org
.