St. Gertrude School in Kingsville honored local first responders by hosting a Blue Mass and breakfast on Sept. 11.



Father Joseph Lopez celebrated Mass in St. Gertrude Church and first responders were treated to pastries, coffee and juice afterward.



"The children were delighted to thank first responders in person," St. Gertrude teacher Yda Aleman, said. "We recognize the courage and bravery first responders display each day on the job and wanted to thank them for all they do."