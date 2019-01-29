St. Gertrude the Great celebrates NCSW with super heroes

On Jan. 28 St. Gertrude School celebrated National Catholic Schools Week with the theme of "Community Leaders - You Are Our Super Heroes.”
The day began with a flag raising ceremony attended by Mayor Pro Temp Edna Lopez, County Commissioners David Rosse and Chuck Shultz, Kingsville Fire Chief Adrian Garcia, Police Chief Rolando Torres, County Clerk Jennifer Wellington and Police Officers Hernandez and Murray. Also, in attendance were St. Gertrude’s advisory council members Mary Mattingly and Mary Parker.
Principal Mary Sandoval welcomed all the community leaders and Pastor Father Joseph Lopez led the opening prayer. Kingsville ROTC sponsor Staff Sargent Camacho led the ROTC team in raising the flag.
Rachel Bustamante led the students in the Stars Spangled. banner. Community leaders were introduced by Commissioner David Rosse. All the dignitaries, students and staff were then treated to a reception in the parish hall. Everyone had a wonderful time.