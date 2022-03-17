St. John of the Cross Church receives the Traveling Monstrance

St. John of the Cross Church in Orange Grove hosted Eucharistic Adoration with the Traveling Monstrance on March 14. There were about 68 people in attendance. Photos by Father Patrick Donohoe
The Traveling Monstrance will continue its tour, visiting parishes in the Alice Deanery for the rest of the month of March then will continue on to the Kingsville Deanery during the month of April.
The "Traveling Monstrance" began its tour this January 2022.
The tour will conclude during the first week of June in preparation for the diocesan celebration of the universal Feast of Corpus Christi on Thursday, June 16, which will open the celebration of the Diocesan Eucharistic Congress.
Having the Traveling Monstrance in your parish is an amazing opportunity for the faithful to prepare their hearts and unite in prayer with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in local parishes.
Each parish is invited to adopt a “Parish Service Project” of their choice to be completed before the Feast of Corpus Christi. Any pictures taken by your parish community will be published on the South Texas Catholic website at southtexascatholic.com.