St. John of the Cross gets new Religious Education Center

by South Texas Catholic

Building committee members, from left, Joe Ortiz, Don Rokohl, Diana Trevino, Bud Jewett, Ernest Henderson and Rick Svetlik spent months of dedicated hours planning and implementing the Religious Education Center at St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove.

Photo by Kathleen Garza





On the recent Feast of All Saints Day, Bishop Michael Mulvey blessed and dedicated a new Religious Education Center at St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove. The event was seen by parishioners as another “great step” in the continuing growth of their parish community.

Father Prince Kuruvila, pastor at St. John of the Cross, concelebrated the Mass with Bishop Mulvey and Deacon Armando Cavada assisted. Diana De Anda, Kathleen Verburgt Garza and Ester Hill served as Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion. Craig Gordon, Layton Rodriguez and Antonio Silva served as altar servers.

In his homily, Bishop Mulvey reached out to the children of the parish. He drew them into the homily by asking questions about their faith and telling them about an ordinary American boy, Stanley Rother, who grew up in a community like Orange Grove, but because of his faith and love of Jesus Christ gave up his life and may soon become a saint. The Bishop reminded the children of the sacrifices their parents made to be sure they get the same chance at sainthood as Father Rother. He also pointed out to the young people the importance of religious education.

Bishop Mulvey blesses the classrooms at the new Religious Education Center at St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove. Participating in the blessing are, from left, Celeste Ontiveros, Layton Rodrigues, Craig Gordon, Tony Silva, Diana DeAnda, Ester Hill, Father Prince Kuruvila and Deacon Armando Cavada. Photo by Kathleen Garza, St. John of the Cross

After Mass, the bishop went from classroom to classroom blessing each room while parents, children and the Angels choir sang “Immaculate Mary”. Bishop Mulvey also gave a special Blessing to the building committee, which included Chairman Rick Svetlik, Joe Ortiz, Don Rokohl, Bud Jewett, Diana Trevino and Ernest Henderson. He also blessed Terrie Silva, Director of Religious Education. This group spent months planning the new facility.

Father Kuruvila showered accolades to the parish community who pledged money and raised funds to make the building possible. “What a great feeling to see such a place for our children to learn the wondrous words of Jesus, a place to grow strong in their faith” Father Kuruvila said.

The Religious Education Center replaces old Navy barracks purchased from the Naval Air Station.

Father Kuruvila has provided pastoral leadership to St. John of the Cross parish community since 2004 and during that time the parish has achieved significant growth. During his tenure the church received new pews, carpet, painting and new central heat and air; a new rectory and office replaced the old rectory that had been last remodeled in 1956; and now a new Religious Education Center.

All these achievements are due to the hard work and generosity of many of parishioners, Father Kuruvila said.

(Kathleen Garza contributed to this article.)