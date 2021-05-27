St. John Paul II celebrates graduation with Baccalaureate Mass

St. John Paul II High School seniors celebrated their graduations by attending a Baccalaureate Mass at Corpus Christi Cathedral on Saturday, May 22. Sixty-six seniors from St. John Paul II completed their high school journey at the altar of Corpus Christi Cathedral.
Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated the Baccalaureate Mass, and featured speakers were class Valedictorian Mary Arnolds and Salutatorian Brigette Violet Esquivel-Escamilla.
These two top-ranking graduates have worked hard to achieve their goals, and they know that through hard work and perseverance, they can become anything they set their minds to.