St. John Paul II High School community celebrates their patron saint

St. John Paul II High School community, students, staff, teachers, bishops and priests celebrated their patron saint’s feast day with Mass, praise and worship, adoration and the Sacrament of Reconciliation at St. John Paul II High School campus on Oct. 22.
The day’s events began with the celebration of Mass with Bishop Michael Mulvey presiding. Mass was held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel on the school’s campus.
Concelebrating Mass with Bishop Mulvey was the school’s president, Father Peter Martinez, who also led the Centurion Night of Worship later that evening. The night gave students an opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation as priests throughout the diocese were available to hear confessions.
See more of this story in the Winter Issue of the South Texas Catholic.