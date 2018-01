by Cindy Mcallister

On Saturday, Jan. 13, St. John Paul II High School hosted and competed in a VEX robotics competition. Schools from all over Texa, from Houston to Eagle Pass, participated in the competition.



While the Centurion’s robotics team did not place in the competition, they were nominated for the Excellence Award and chosen to be a teammate with a semi-finalist team for the opportunity to compete in the semi-finals.