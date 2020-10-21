St. John Paul II seniors receive top awards and scholarships

During their 2020-2021 school year. two seniors from St. John Paul II High School, Mary Arnolds and Marysa McAllister, have received high honors and scholarship awards to pursue their dreams.
Mary has received a College Board National Recognition Programs 2020-2021 National Hispanic Scholar Award. These awards are based upon the junior year PSAT/NMSQT scores. Mary’s PSAT/NMSQT scores are in the top 2.5% of all 1.5 million test takers. She wants to pursue a career as a writer. Mary is the daughter of Martha and Anthony Arnolds.
Marysa McAllister
Marysa has been awarded the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Presidential Scholarship plus an Honors Student Scholarship. She will pursue a bio-medical degree and her goal is to become a pediatrician. Marysa is the daughter of Cynthia and Ronald McAllister.