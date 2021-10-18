St. John Paul II students volunteer to repair broken Chromebook

During Celina Garcia’s computer class, St. John Paul II High School students, who volunteered to work on Chromebook repairs, repaired a Chromebook that had a broken screen.
They were able to remove the broken screen on one Chromebook and replace it with a different Chromebook that had a good screen but was broken in other ways.
“I am so impressed with these students and their ability to utilize resources and to try new things. Once they finished the swap, they reinstalled the switched screen and closed it all back up. Then they turned it on, and now we have a functioning Chromebook again, said science teacher Celina Garcia. “I am just so excited.”