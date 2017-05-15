St. John Paul II track and field will get new look, new name

by Rebecca Esparza, Correspondent

Students from St. John Paul II High School and Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School filled the bleachers at a groundbreaking ceremony dedicating the Bishop Edmund Carmody Field at St. John Paul II High School on May 12.The renovated football field with synthetic turf will also host soccer, as well as track and field events. Both Bishop Emeritus Carmody and Bishop Michael Mulvey donned hard hats and broke ground together. The new field will be finished by July of this year, just in time for practice to begin for the new school year.Bishop Carmody addressed the students with some words of encouragement.“I want you to be the best possible version of yourselves as you can be. God made you and this community is going to help you continue to become the great people you are,” Bishop Carmody said. “This field is being given to you because the community loves you.”“We hope you continue to be great students and really make our community the kingdom of the Lord Jesus: the kingdom of justice, peace and joy,” he said. “Let’s make this campus a place of great joy, great hospitality and great students.”Bishop Mulvey thanked an anonymous donor for providing financial support for this improvement project on the high school campus.“We’re grateful for the support because sports play an important role in the physical health of our children. We hope this new field will also attract new students to our schools,” Bishop Mulvey said.