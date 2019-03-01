St. Joseph, humble protector

We live in a society afflicted by the lack of unity resulting in increasing tensions and ruptures in relations on all levels. This leads to broken and distorted relationships where they should be the strongest – the family. Our world is becoming more and more “fragile.” Abuse has entered so many expressions of society: families, schools, work environments, and yes even our Church.
In this time of crisis, it is important to search for models who exemplify the values and morals we need. It is appropriate for us to turn to St. Joseph, who is the patron of the Universal Church.
During his inaugural homily as pope, Francis spoke of St. Joseph in a very touching way. His words can guide us and all people of good will to find a way to live as St. Joseph did.
“In the Gospel of Matthew, we hear that ‘Joseph did as the angel of the Lord commanded him and took Mary as his wife’ (Mt 1:24). These words already point to the mission which God entrusts to Joseph: he is to be the custos, the protector. The protector of whom? Of Mary and Jesus; but this protection is then extended to the Church… How does Joseph exercise his role as protector? Discreetly, humbly and silently, but with an unfailing presence and utter fidelity, even when he finds it hard to understand. From the time of his betrothal to Mary until the finding of the twelve-year-old Jesus in the Temple of Jerusalem, he is there at every moment with loving care. As the spouse of Mary, he is at her side in good times and bad, on the journey to Bethlehem for the census and in the anxious and joyful hours when she gave birth; amid the drama of the flight into Egypt and during the frantic search for their child in the Temple; and later in the day-to-day life of the home of Nazareth, in the workshop where he taught his trade to Jesus.
“How does Joseph respond to his calling to be the protector of Mary, Jesus and the Church? By being constantly attentive to God, open to the signs of God’s presence and receptive to God’s plans, and not simply to his own...Joseph is a ‘protector’ because he is able to hear God’s voice and be guided by his will; and for this reason, he is all the more sensitive to the persons entrusted to his safekeeping. He can look at things realistically, he is in touch with his surroundings, he can make truly wise decisions. In him, dear friends, we learn how to respond to God’s call, readily and willingly, but we also see the core of the Christian vocation, which is Christ! Let us protect Christ in our lives so that we can protect others so that we can protect creation!” (Pope Francis Inaugural homily March 19, 2013).