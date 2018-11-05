St. Joseph is their role model and patron saint

by Sister Moncy Joseph, SJSM Contributor

Sister Rose Jose, SJSM, Sister Moncy Joseph, SJSM and Sister Mary Sangeeta, SJSM.

Contributed Photo





The congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Saint-Marc (SJSM) was founded on March 3, 1845, by Father Pierre Paul Blanck (1809-1873) from Saint-Marc, France. Father Blanck had seen the results of wars that crippled 19th century France–utter poverty and unrest. It was during the chaos and turmoil that he learned to live his life according to Scriptures and to understand that every stroke of good and bad fortune is the will of God.

Father Blanck, a zealous and untiring missionary, anchored his congregation in the Eucharist, the central mystery of the Church. He entrusted the new congregation of sisters and brothers and Oblates to St. Joseph and they were to live out their lives in perpetual Adoration of Eucharistic Jesus and service to the poor.

We bear the name "Sisters of St. Joseph of Saint-Marc," because the founder put our congregation under the special protection of St. Joseph. Although not immediately evident, the link between Eucharistic spirituality and St. Joseph is beautiful and very deep. St. Joseph weighs his decisions in his soul and conscience and surrenders himself entirely to God. God himself invests him with his authority and entrusts to him the role of the father for his begotten Son.

St. Joseph, patron, and protector of our congregation guides us to co-operate in God's great work of salvation and lived out this plan of salvation together with Mary. His unquestioning obedience to the will of God always remains a model for us.

Our charism is Adoration of the Eucharistic Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament and service to the poor and needy. Moved by the great mystery of the total gift of Jesus in the Eucharist we are called to perpetual adoration in spirit and truth as witnesses for His love in the Church and the world.

Our apostolate is to contribute to the renewal of life through parish ministries, family apostolate, counseling, education ministries, health care services, prison ministries, social work, the formation of the young and preaching ministry.

On Oct. 28, 1974, In India, Bishop George Anathil, the Bishop of the Diocese of Indore, started our congregation in Madhya Pradesh, India.

From a tiny seed, the Province has grown into a mighty oak–the work of God.

SJSM attained a speedy momentum and established many convents in Europe. Then our congregation spread out to Germany, Switzerland, U.S., India, Ukraine, Africa, Philippines and Italy. To pray for the dying at every hour is a special mission for us.

Our congregation launched schools, hostels, hospitals, social work centers, a home for the elderly, a Leprosy Eradication Centre, a TB sanatorium, youth formation houses, etc.

In 2008, Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody invited three of us to serve in Diocese of Corpus Christi. We work as nurses at CHRISTUS Spohn-South Hospital to continue the mission of helping the sick and preaching the message of Christ’s love to the people throughout the diocese.

We desire to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ through our mission. May God be glorified, and message of the Gospel be proclaimed through our humble services, here in Corpus Christi.