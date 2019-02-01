St. Joseph School celebrates NCSW

St. Joseph School in Alice celebrated their parish, community, students, staff & families on National Catholic Schools’ Week. Students began the week celebrating with St. Joseph Church parishioners at Sunday Mass.
During the week, parents were invited to "Donuts with Dads" and "Muffins for Moms;” they prayed a rosary for all vocations, and dressed up as their future career wannabe, and attended a career fair.
To the parish, community and families, St. Joseph School says, “thanks, for making our Catholic school successful.”