by Sister Lou Ella Hickan IWBS

It was late morning on the Sabbath in Jerusalem. The members of the St. Mary’s theology tour group were gathered under an awning looking toward the Wailing Wall. Father Charlie, our instructor, had just finished reminding us that we had the rest of day to sightsee on our own. Suddenly I was whisked around and I saw a burly, bearded man in a bowler hat and a white short-sleeved shirt. He was walking hand in hand with a small boy whose tiny sandals clicked, clicked on the payment. They were so close; I could hear the child say, “Abba, Abba” (Daddy in Hebrew). I was stopped short, there, ahead of me, was a modern day St. Joseph and the Child Jesus. Of course, this must have happened thanks to my guardian angel.



In 1879, Pope Pius IX declared St. Joseph the patron of the Universal Church with a feast to be celebrated on the Wednesday during the second week after Easter. Later, in 1955 Pius XII replaced the feast with the one we know today—that of St. Joseph the Worker celebrated on May 1. The choice of that date was no accident as it was the Holy Father’s counter response to the Communists’ celebration of the Day of the Worker which was also held on May 1.



By this time, you are no doubt curious as to what the Prayer of the Tools might be and how I will incorporate it into this article. In order to answer that pressing question, I will need to share a bit of background. One of my favorite canticles in the Liturgy of the Hours is that of the Song of the Three Young Men from the book of Daniel (3:51-88). After being cast into the fiery furnace, the three young men call on all of creation to give praise to God so that the cosmos may resound with blessings and praise. In a similar fashion, animals, in the lovely book “Prayers from the Ark,” also are given voice—in that they speak directly to God. So with these two precedents, let us honor St. Joseph with the Prayer of the Tools and in so doing give praise to God. The Prayer of the Tools All praise and honor to you, Lord Most High who shared with Adam the dignity of work in his naming all of your creatures.



May your name be blessed forever; the name who took great delight in your creation and rested on the seventh day.



Wheel and pulley that helped establish great civilizations, bless the Lord.



Plow that helped nourish humankind, bless the Lord.



Windmill that harnessed the winds, bless the Lord.



Printing press that enriched the world with books, bless the Lord.



Ships and boats that helped to unite the nations with commerce, bless the Lord.



Railroads that opened up vast distances to life and living, bless the Lord



Telegraph and telephone that help join families and friends, bless the Lord.



All cars, buses and airplanes that help to carry travelers, bless the Lord.



All computers that help store and share information, bless the Lord.



Cranes and bulldozers that help nations to build and grow, bless the Lord.



Sewing machines and looms that help clothe humankind, bless the Lord.



Handheld tools—wrench, hammer, saw, nail and pliers, bless the Lord.



Lord God, all times and in all places we have called You Creator. You spoke and all came into being. Grant us—your servants—to see in our work a reflection of your creative hand. Help us to find ways to help those that find their work oppressive, those without work and those who are in charge of workers. Bless and sustain those whose work is dangerous as well as to those whose work brings life and joy. Grant refreshment to those who have retired, and continued enthusiasm to those who have recently entered the workforce. Finally, through the intercession of St. Joseph, grant all teachers success in their endeavors as they make every and all work possible. We ask all of this in the name of Your Son, Jesus. Amen.

