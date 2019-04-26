St. Joseph youth act out live Stations of the Cross with a dramatic affect

Catholics in the Diocese of Corpus Christi celebrated Good Friday by praying the Stations of the Cross at stations in their churches, processing inside parish halls or outside in their community streets as teens act out Jesus’ passion and crucifixion.
In recent years parishioners have prayed the live Stations of the Cross with a “shadow effect” at St. Joseph Parish Hall in Beeville. On April 19 the parish youth group leader, Debra Olivares, and a small team of adults helped the youth group as they acted out their annual live Stations of the Cross for more than 100 parishioners and members of the Beeville community.
The adults were on hand to make sure the youth had the right costumes and music director, Jeannie Leos, led the traditional chant. A few years ago, Father Richard Gonzales found the “shadow effect” on the internet and wanted the youth to give it a try and according to him, “people like it better this way,” Father Gonzales says. “It’s dramatic, but in a nice way.”.
After Stations of the Cross, St. Joseph Knights of Columbus cooked fried fish as the youth group served those in attendance.