St. JPII band, cheer and drill teams kick off NCSW by visiting elementary schools
Home
School News
January
29
,
2019
by Laura Okoniewski, Contributor
St. John Paul II High School Seniors in front of the school's gratitude wall share why they love St. John Paul II High School.
St. John Paul II High School band, cheer and drill teams kicked off National Catholic Schools Week (NCSW) by joining St. Pius X in their annual NCSW morning parade on Jan. 28 at St. Pius Drive.
The Centurions then had a busy day visiting with students and performing for the elementary Catholic schools during the day. Their visits included Holy Family and Ss. Cyril & Methodius.
The rest of the students enjoyed wearing their favorite college t-shirts and teachers and staff received gift bag donations from members of the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).