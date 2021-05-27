'St. JPII is a wonderful community,' says Salutatorian Brigette Esquivel-Escamilla

For Brigette Violet Esquivel-Escamilla, St. John Paul II High School is “a wonderful community that will support you in academic, mental, and spiritual growth. “The lessons you learn at JPII are very valuable in your future endeavors and faith-based challenges, along with memories that will last a lifetime.”
“My family and teachers always encouraged me to make the most out of my time in high school,” she said. “However, my amazing friends motivated me to take time from intense studying to have fun and make memories that will last a lifetime. One of my closest friends, Jorge Campos, would support me in times of need and helped me to never doubt my abilities.
“I truly believe that God places wonderful people in my path, for example, the close friendships that were formed in our dual credit theology class. Therese Castillo, Mary Arnolds, Michael Lee sang, Ryan Fernandez, Ethan Edgehill, Joseph Norman, and Corey Landa are the kindest, funniest, and caring people I know. Some of my favorite high school memories involve this group of individuals. They have helped me grow in confidence, spirituality and joy. It was always natural for me to place academics before most things, but they showed me the beauty in strong friendships.”
Brigette credits her family for her faith formation. Since she was a child, she remembers attending Our Lady of Guadalupe Church every Sunday with her family, including her grandparents. Her mother, Cynthia Esquivel, has a great devotion to Mary, the mother of God, which she, too, is equally devoted. “She also encouraged me to grow in my faith by sending me to Catholic schools from elementary to high school,” Brigette said of her mother.
Of her daughter, Cynthia said, “It’s Brigette’s kindness, acceptance of others, strong faith in God, perseverance, respect, humor, and the will to help those in need that makes her most proud. “However, the fact that she is a child of God is the most amazing gift a parent could have,” she said.
Cynthia said she witnessed God’s love and kindness from teachers, staff, and students. On the first day of high school, Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody kindly greeted Brigette as she walked up to the school and during “Centurion Night of Worship,” Father Peter Martinez blessed the seniors along with kind, loving remarks. I am happy and blessed she attended JPII. Brigette felt welcomed and loved. As Maya Angelo once said, “…people will never forget how you made them feel,” and in the words of Mother Teresa, “spread love everywhere you go…”.
Her favorite class was science. I enjoyed biology, chemistry, anatomy, and physics because my teachers made the material understandable and presented us with lots of interesting visual aids and hands-on learning opportunities. “Making edible demonstrations of cells, experimenting with catalysts, dissecting pigs, and making egg drop contraptions all helped me learn the concepts while having fun,” Brigette said.
During high school, her service and extracurricular activities included membership in the Interact Club, National Honors Society, Tipi Loschi, soccer, drill (dance) team, Junior Catholic Daughters of the Americas. As well as helping with St. JPII’s “Live Nativity” and “Trick or Treat in the Quad.”
“Dancing is also a huge part of my life. I have been dancing ever since I could remember and have learned different styles, such as folklorico, jazz, hip hop, and lyrical. I also had the opportunity to be the colonel of my drill team this year. Working with leaders was great, and I love seeing all the girls grow in their faith, dancing abilities, confidence and football performances. Everyone I have encountered throughout my life has made me who I am today, and I am very grateful to every one of them.”
Brigette received a Federal Pell Grant of $6400, the TEXAS Grant of $5000, and a Dell Scholars for $20,000, and she will be attending the University of Texas in Austin. She will major in biochemistry as she hopes to pursue a career in forensics.
To the class of 2021, Brigette says, “although we may be going our separate ways, we may never forget that we are part of the same JPII family and will continue to find guidance and support in one another and God. I want to leave you all with the words of St. John Paul II “Be not afraid.” Be not afraid to fail, be not afraid to take risks, and be not afraid to work hard to achieve your wildest dreams because, through God, all things are possible. We will forever be Centurions!”