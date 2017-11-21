St. Leo named to Military Times Best Colleges

St. Leo University, which has a campus at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station, was selected as one of the Military Times Best: Colleges 2018, the publication announced Monday, Nov. 20. Formerly known as Best for Vets, the Military Times Best: Colleges rankings factor in the results of Military Times’ annual survey, the most comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement.



In addition to University Campus in St. Leo, Florida, students are educated at more than 35 teaching locations, including its Corpus Christi Education Center at the Naval Air Station.



More than 600 colleges took part in this year’s detailed survey. As with all Military Times rankings, Best Colleges 2018 is an editorially independent news project that evaluates the many factors that help make colleges and universities a good fit for service members, military veterans, and their families.



St. Leo ranked eighth in the country in the Online & Nontraditional Schools category, which recognizes the university’s commitment to educating military personnel, veterans, and their families wherever they may be—even if they are deployed. The top-finishing institutions in the Online & Nontraditional School category have more than half of their students attending class online or in another setting different from the main or regional physical campus setting that is historically typical.



“St. Leo remains committed to educating our active-duty military, veterans, and their families,” said Dr. William J. Lennox Jr., St. Leo University president. “I am proud of the university’s dedication to the U.S. military. St. Leo recognizes the special needs of those serving, as well as their families, and the university strives to provide the best educational opportunities for them.”



For more information about St. Leo University’s commitment to the U.S. military forces and veterans, contact Pamela Martis, associate vice president of Military Affairs and Services, at pamela.martis@saintleo.edu or (352) 588-8234.

