St. Leo University Corpus Christi Center to hold commencement June 30

Colonel Allan H. Lanceta, commander of the Corpus Christi Army Depot, will give the guest commencement address Friday, June 30, to local graduates of St. Leo University. This year, 55 students from St. Leo’s Corpus Christi Education Center will be conferred associate, bachelors, and master’s degrees at the 7 p.m. event to be held at the Catalina Club, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.
with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice: homeland security, and Jason Espurvoa, who earning his Master of Business Administration degree, will address their classmates and give the Class of 2017 farewell.
South Texas on July 22, 2016. He is a senior and decorated Army aviator, commissioned in the U.S.Army Aviation Branch, and is a rated OH-58(D) Kiowa Warrior aviator. He is also a senior Army parachutist, decorated with the Combat Action Badge for actions in Operation Iraqi Freedom II.
His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Meritorious Service Medal with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster (6), the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Achievement Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Iraqi Campaign Medal with Two Stars, the Overseas Service Ribbon with two awards, the Kosovo Liberation Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
St. Leo University’s Corpus Christi Education Center is located at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi making it easy for members of the military and civilians to take advantage of flexible, convenient classes that fit their busy schedule. The center is at 10461 D. St., Building 1731, Room 206, in Corpus Christi. For information call Sara Heydon, director for the Corpus Christi Education Center, at6 (361) 937-1452.
) is a modern Catholic teaching university that is firmly grounded in the liberal arts tradition and the timeless Benedictine vocation that seeks balanced growth of mind, body and spirit. The St. Leo University of today is a private, nonprofit institution that strives to create hospitable learning communities wherever its students want to be or need to be, whether that is a campus classroom, a web-based environment, an employer’s worksite, a military base or an office park.
The university welcomes people of all faiths and of no religious affiliation, and encourages learners of all generations. It is committed to providing educational opportunities to the nation’s armed forces, veterans and their families. St. Leo is regionally accredited to award degrees ranging from the associate to the doctorate, and it guides all its students to develop their capacities for critical thinking, moral reflection and lifelong learning and leadership.