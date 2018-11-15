St. Martin of Tours celebrates Veterans Day

by Maria Guerra, St. Martin of Tours

Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody and pastor Father Naul Ordonez concelebrated the Sunday noon Mass on Veterans' Day, Nov. 11. This was a day to celebrate the life of the parish's patron saint and honor the community's veterans. Bishop Carmody praised the dedication and sacrifices made by those parishioners who answered the call while reminding all present of those men and women who never came back.



About 50 veterans came up to receive a blessing and a memento for their service. The festivities continued at the parish hall with a brisket luncheon The guests were also treated to musical entertainment by Trio Golden Guitars from McAllen, Texas.



Martin of Tours followed in his father's footsteps serving in the Roman army for five years, his last assignment was in Gaul, modern-day France, during the 4th century A.D. As a civilian, Martin continued his pursuit of the Christian way of life. We know the rest of the story: hermit, founder of a monastery and reluctant bishop. Yet, the one event in his life that is popularly acclaimed is his act of heroic charity – sharing his cloak with a beggar. Here in the thriving parish that bears his name veterans of every stripe continue to live the charism of Saint Martin of Tours.



Since its inception in 1914, through five wars, St. Martin de Tours parish continues to serve as a solid foundation to enable Christian men and women to serve their country. For those who return, the parish serves as a base where veterans continue to serve their fellow parishioners.



For those who paid the ultimate price, the community counts on their constant intercession.

