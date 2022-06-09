St. Martin of Tours honors the queen of May

St. Martin of Tours honored the Blessed Virgin Mary during the month of May. They prayed the rosary, sang hymns, and offered flowers every day.
Their May Crowning was celebrated the last day of May and “was beautiful,” Diana Ochoa said. “She was crowned by the Rivera family.” Dalila Rivera processed with her son Mateo, delivering the beautiful crown of flowers to her daughters and altar servers Sofia and Beatrice who placed it on the head of the statue of the Blessed Mother.
Sisters from the congregation of the Missionary Daughters of the Most Pure Virgin Mary “did a wonderful job coordinating the rosary and songs especially the last song, Bring Flowers of the Rarest,” Ochoa said. “I had never heard that song and thought that it was beautiful!”
May is a special month to celebrate the Mary as the “Queen of Heaven.”