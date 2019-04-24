St. Martin of Tours in Kingsville celebrates Holy Thursday

Father José Naul Ordonez, the pastor of St. Martin of Tours Parish in Kingsville, celebrated Mass on Holy Thursday, April 18, ceremoniously washing the feet of twelve male parishioners, just as Christ did for 12 of his apostles at the Last Supper.
Holy Thursday is the celebration of the presence of the true body and blood of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. It is a reminder that Jesus instituted the sacrament of the priesthood and the washing of the feet represents the importance of humility and service.
After Mass, he led a solemn procession to the little chapel behind the church and carried the remaining hosts to an “altar of repose” for adoration. Mass will not be again celebrated until the Easter vigil Mass on Saturday night.