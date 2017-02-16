St. Mary Mission gets new Catechetical Center, Parish Hall



Kristine Molina shows Bishop Mulvey the snapchat app.

Contributed photo

Bishop Michael Mulvey dedicated a new catechetical center and parish hall at St. Mary Mission in Robstown on Feb. 11. The new building was made possible by a $450,000 grant made by The John G. and Marie Stella Kennedy Memorial Foundation.Bishop Mulvey celebrated the 5 p.m. Vigil Mass along with Father Gerry Sheehan, SOLT, pastor at St. Mary’s; Father John Patterson, SOLT; and Father Michael Crump, SOLT. Following the Mass, the bishop blessed the new St. Mary's Catechetical Center and St. Joseph Hall. Bishop Mulvey joined parishioners for dinner in their new parish hall.College and high school youth who continue to serve at St. Mary’s joined the bishop at the head table. Children from St. Mary’s sang a song to Bishop Mulvey entitled "Is A Gift to You." Soloist Angelina Guerra paused in the middle of the song and told the bishop, "Bishop Mulvey you're a gift to us." At the end of the song Bishop Mulvey told all the children, "and you all are a gift to me." The Sunday's music ministry played "We are the Light of the World" and the whole congregation joined in serenading Bishop Mulvey.On average the mission’s religious education program serves 120 children and youth. The new catechetical center and parish hall will provide staff and the faithful much needed facilities to carry out their evangelization efforts.“We the catechist of St. Mary credit the generous amount awarded to the powerful intercession of Our Lady of Good Remedy, whose novena we prayed, as we were in dire need of new building,” Cecilia Gamboa, Religious Education Coordinator for St. Mary’s, said. Everyone who attended the dedication was gifted with a prayer card of or Our Lady of Good Remedy.“Our former center was the old St. Mary’s church which was built in the early 60s and now has extensive water damage, holes in the ceiling, no bathrooms and lots of rodents,” Gamboa said.The old church was demolished to build the new catechetical center. The new building has seven classrooms, along with a religious education office, a parish hall and a kitchen. The facilities will be utilized primarily for religious education as well as for fellowship gatherings. Gamboa and youth coordinator is Raquel Garcia will make regular use of the new facilities.Construction of the building began February 2016 and was completed in September 2016. Gravely’s Construction was the contractor.Contributed photos