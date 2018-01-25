St. Paddy’s Day Festival invites walkers, runners, shufflers

by South Texas Catholic











St. Patrick School students (from left) Bella Chimbunde, Wyatt Garcia, Luke Muenster, Charlie Walsh, Jordan Barrett, Elliot McKee and Hannah Roberts will participate in the Shamrock Shuffle.

The Shamrock Shuffle, scheduled for Saturday, March 17, will be the official kick off for the Fourth annual St. Paddy’s Day Festival at Cassidy’s on N. Water St. in Corpus Christi. The event starts at 9 a.m.



Young people, wight and under can participate in chasing a Leprechaun to his pot of gold and win a finisher gold medal in the 1K Leprechaun Chase. The 5k run incorporates a view from the T-Head.

After the walk, run, shuffle the entire family can participate in Irish dancing, bagpipes, food vendors, door prizes, costume contest and much more. Come with your green on.