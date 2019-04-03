St. Patrick program prepares sixth-graders for middle school and beyond

Principal Evelyn Burton leads a discussion about social media at the “Fabulous Females” luncheon.
Contributed photo
Can anyone ever prepare you for adolescence? St. Patrick School Counselor, Cathy Rehmet thinks so. Five years ago, she began coordinating events, entitled “Fabulous Females” and “Marvelous Males.” The program is designed to offer sixth-grade students spiritual and practical tools to navigate through middle school and adolescence.
At the Feb. 17 Fabulous Females, the girls had lunch with their mothers/guardians. They chose to wear their Sunday best and the school’s library was decorated with flower arrangements and the tables were wrapped in pink tablecloths and ribbons. Talks were given on inner beauty, being a child of God, communicating with your parent and pointers on how to be successful in middle school. The talks were led by faculty member Yvonne Brown and her daughter, Jullian; a mother of a second grader, Jackie Orchard; and alumna Tori Pena.
Icebreakers included songs and games. “The mothers and daughters played a match game activity to determine how well they know each other,” Rehmet said. “They laughed and learned. It was very sweet.”
Rehmet, along with Principal Evelyn Burton and sixth-grade teacher Susan Buquet led prayers, activities and a discussion regarding social media.
At the Feb. 19 Marvelous Males, the boys enjoyed a retreat with their fathers/guardians. They chose casual attire and held their mini-retreat in the evening hours. David Mason, Dean of St. Patrick School along with St. John Paul II High School theology teachers John McFarland and Benjamin Nye facilitated the retreat and St. John Paul II High School alumnus Christian de la Rosa provided prayerful music.
The evening began with icebreakers as everyone introduced themselves and revealed their favorite superheroes, followed by a quick game of “Bear, Ninja, Hunter,” a knock off of “Rock, Paper, Scissors.”
According to Mason, parents and teachers have seen some apprehension and a little bit of fear from the students as they transition to middle school. “The retreat gives them time to reflect and try to get them more prepared in a spiritual sense as they go on,” he explained.
Both McFarland and Nye have a child or children who attend St. Patrick. McFarland shared his own personal experiences with the death of his father and his time in boot camp, encouraging the boys to become men of character, faith, and integrity. “Your foundation is in Jesus: He is the source of your happiness; He is the source of joy – no matter where you go – high school or college,” he told them.
Nye talked about the story of David and Goliath. He reminded them that Saul tried to get David to put on Saul’s armor to become more like Saul, but David wasn’t Saul. Nye encouraged them to know who they are, be who they are because the world will tell you one way to live and the truth tells you another away. Both teachers used quotes from St. John Paul II.
The events aren’t mandatory, Rehmet said. “This special year serves as a strong leadership and transition year. These events along, with many others, throughout the sixth-grade year, are in place to ensure a strong spiritual, social, emotional and academic experience giving the students a strong background enabling them to achieve any goal they set out to accomplish.”