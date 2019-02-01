St. Patrick students Dress-Up Day for NCSW

St. Patrick School students and teachers dressed as historical figures and book characters as they attended classes throughout the day on Jan. 31 – one of their many activities designated to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week (NCSW).
At St. Patrick School, NCSW was jam-packed with Mass, a Spaghetti Lunch, a Book Fair, an open house, a STREAM Fair, Spelling Bee, and a special veterans valentine service project, where students made care packages for members of the armed forces.
The Student Council read to pre-K 3-5 students and Counselor's and Grandparents were celebrated.
All week families, students, teachers and staff were mindful of St. Patrick's Mission Statement to "Know, Love & Serve.