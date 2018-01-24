St. Patrick students excel in chess, math

St. Patrick School students did well at the Windsor Park Chess Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 13, earning the second place team trophy in the primary school division. Ryan Walker placed first and Max Castillo earned a seventh medal. Other primary division team members included Fowler Cable, Ryan Orchard, Greyson Dear, Jackson Dear and Noah Villanueva. Participating in the elementary section were Luke and Eli Becker.



St. Patrick School also initiated a “Math League” this year to provide an opportunity for students, identified by teachers, to participate in math study and competition. Students participated in a math competition at Windsor Park Elementary School and placed second in Division 6. Luke Becker placed second and Alexa Vazquez placed 3 third in the 6th grade division. Chloe Hurtado’s and Luke Becker’s overall scores qualified them for the state competition.