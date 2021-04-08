St. Patrick students tend their school's Prayer Garden

St. Patrick School sixth-graders helped revive and beautify the school’s Prayer Garden as part of their service project for March. The prayer garden is an outdoor classroom for prayer, science, art and students to enjoy.
Each plant is mentioned somewhere in the Bible, and teachers use the school’s curriculum to explain where the plants are mentioned.
"The mission of educators at the school is to form the whole child: spiritually, academically, physically, socially and emotionally,” said Evelyn Burton, principal of St. Patrick School.
The St. Patrick School Prayer Garden is an ongoing project that needs care and tending, but it continues to provide that physical and spiritual nourishment for students.