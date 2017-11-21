St. Paul II students tour Kingsville campus

A group of students from St. John Paul II High School toured the Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy on Nov. 16 at Texas A&M Kingsville. The Students also visited the College of Engineering.The students had lunch at the St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center on the Kingsville campus. Among the students participating were Kimberly Cifuentes, Jackie Conde, Lucas Deleon, Apolonio Esquivel, Eugenio Garcia, Kara Hall, Janelle Keeney, Austin Lara, Alejandro Lerma-Palacios, Natalia López, Savannah Martinez, Christian McAllister, Marysa McAllister, Alliana Nava, Zenaida Perez, Jacob Quintanilla, Erasmo Rodriguez, Josiah Salinas and Brianna Wilhelm.