St Paul the Apostle Parish breaks ground on new religious education addition

Overturniing the first shovelful of dirt, from left, is contractor Craig Baldree from Progressive Structures, Cathy Fitchel, Frank Rodriguez, Father Joseph Nguyen and Father James Stembler.
Mary Cottingham | STC
St. Paul the Apostle Parish broke ground on its new 4000 square foot religious education building site on July 16. Vicar General Father James Stembler led a small group in prayer for the occasion.
The nominal $1 million-dollar investment will soon be realized thanks to the combined donations and fundraising efforts from St. Paul’s parishioners, a grant from the Kenedy Memorial Foundation, and a loan from the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
“This facility is for the children. Our children are our future,” said Francisco Rodriguez, Director of Religious Education and head of Life Teen. “We are grateful for all the bishop has done and looking forward to the many good years to come.”
The purpose of the new religious education building will be to provide a space to catechize parishioners of all ages and to oversee their preparation for the sacraments. Religious education oversees children preK-5th grade, Edge for middle school, Lifeteen for high school. Cathy Fichtel is the youth ministry director for Lifeteen and Edge.
According to Rick Marcantonio, operations and plant manager volunteer for St. Paul the Apostle Church, the parish has had this vision of expanding its youth ministry facilities for quite some time. Eight years to be exact. Due to social distancing, Marcantonio obtained permission from the Diocese of Corpus Christi and the city to hold the ceremony during the pandemic. “We believe it was necessary to reward those who have spent so much time and money to make the youth facility come to fruition,” he said.
After thanking donors, parishioners, builders, attendees, Father Stembler and the Bishop Michael Mulvey, Father Joseph Nguyen, pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish entrusted this project to Our Lady of Mount Carmel "to protect and care for us,” he said.