St. Peregrine Society of St. Joseph held a healing service

Some 200 Beeville parishioners gathered at St. Joseph Church for the St. Peregrine Society annual healing service On April 30, which included anointing of the sick.
The service was led by Father Richard Gonzales, pastor of St. Joseph Church and Father Lukose Thirunelliparambil, pastor of Our Lady of Victory Church assisted.
The St. Peregrine Society offers spiritual support to anyone who has experienced cancer in their life. The group is open to anyone who has cancer or any disease, has had cancer, or is the caretaker of someone with cancer.
Photos by Tom Dolezal
St. Peregrine is the patron saint of those suffering from cancer.