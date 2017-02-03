St. Pius X Boys Scout Troop 157 celebrating 50 years on Sunday

February 3, 2017
Boy Scout Troop 157, chartered to St. Pius X Church, will celebrate 50 years of scouting on Sunday Feb. 5, beginning with Mass at 10 a.m., followed by fellowship and luncheon at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the Parish Hall, ending at about 2 p.m.
Past Troop leaders will be recognized at the luncheon and are asked to bring along any photos or mementos they would like to share. Coastal Bend Council officials will also be present.
From campouts and pack-ins to the annual "Scouting for Food" drive, the scouting programs at St. Pius to young people skills for a lifetime. Membership is available at any time of the year, simply by contacting a scout leader.
To RSVP or if you wish to make any donations, email
50thtroop157@gmail.com
. For more information contact Lori Valverde at (361) 537-8800.