St. Pius scouts help Aransas Pass, Rockport troops

Pictured, from left, are Josh Smith, Scout Master Troop 157; Luke Spearman, Scout from Aransas Pass Troop 25; Frank Randall, Assistant Scout Master Aransas Pass Troop 25; Bonnie Randall, Scout Master Aransas Pass Troop 25; Reece Randall, Senior Patrol Leader Aransas Pass Troop 25; Daniel Chavez, Assistant Scout Patrol Leader St. Pius Troop 157; and Ayden Smith, Senior Patrol Leader St. Pius Troop 157.

Contributed photo

St. Pius Boy Scout Troop 157 presented a $1,000 check to Aransas Pass Troop 25 at Troop 157's weekly meeting on Nov. 27. The funds are intended to help Aransas Pass and Rockport troops recover camping and Scout equipment loses from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.St. Pius Troop 157 donated all of this year's popcorn sales profits to Aransas Pass Troop 25 and Rockport Boys Scout Troop 49, which will also receive a $1,000 check at the St. Pius Troop 157's Court of Honor in Dec. 10.