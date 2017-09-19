St. Pius Scouts help brother scouts recover 















Brian Rivera and Andrew McFarland man booth selling popcorn at St. Pius X. Proceeds went to help Boy Scout Troops in Aransas Pass and Rockport who lost their supplies to Hurricane Harvey.

When Boy Scout Troop 157 at St. Pius X Parish in Corpus Christi learned that the troops in Aransas Pass and Rockport had severe damage to their meeting locations and had lost their Scout supplies they wanted to help support the recovery of their fellow Scouts. Troop 157 decided to donate all of the profits, $2,000, from their biggest annual fundraiser.Funds were raised at Masses on Sept. 16 and 17 at St. Pius X. The boys also sold popcorn after the weekend Masses at St. Pius and at other locations in town, such as at the Navy Army Credit Union on Spohn Dr., Wal-Mart on Saratoga and Sam's Club.