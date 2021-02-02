St. Pius X begins NCSW 2021 with a parade

St. Pius X has kicked-off National Catholic Schools Week (NCSW) with a parade. Since 1996 the school has traditionally established the parade on the Monday of NCSW. This year, a pandemic year, was a bit different because children, staff, teachers, and spectators wore masks. But their joy and excitement were evident as they waved while walking, riding, and marching to the beat of the music provided by the St. John Paul II High School band.
Children showed their class pride with signs that read, “Second Graders Rule,” “Third Graders Rock!” and “We love St. Pius.” Some of the older children were expertly riding bicycles and skateboards, happy to experience the fun and responsibility of being a part of the event.
A fire truck from Corpus Christi Fire Station #11 was escorted by two Corpus Christi Police Department motorcycle officers who led the parade throughout the neighborhood. Keeping pace with the fire truck was the Cub Scout Pack 157.
Neighbors came out of their homes to watch them as they waved their class banners, walked, skipped, and marched by. In addition to signs, noisemakers, balloons, and school colors, the school’s mascot Joey, the B. Jay, high fived children and joined in on the fun by dancing to the spirited rhythm of the band.
One spectator, Casey Walters, an alumnus from St. Pius X, brought her two sons Luke and Lee to watch their sister Audrey, a fourth grader walk the parade. Casey says St. Pius X held many fond memories for her, and she plans on enrolling her other two children in the school when the pandemic is over.
Volunteer and substitute teacher Theresa Arizmendi, who was watching and waving on the spectator sidelines, remembers when her son was enrolled at St. Pius and said she has enjoyed some 20 wonderful years working for the school.
Two priests, Father Paul Hesse, pastor at St. Pius X Parish, who led students in prayer and Father Peter Martinez, president of St. John Paul II High School, walked the parade, showing their pride in their Catholic schools.