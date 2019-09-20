Home
St. Pius X School 2nd-grade students integrate STREAM
School News
September
20
,
2019
by Beth Hinojosa, Contributor
Educators, Alyssa Thomas and Suzanne Roberts 2nd grade classroom at St. Pius X School use STREAM to make learning fun, creative and innovative.
After reading a book, second-grade students use science to learn about solids, liquids, mixtures and solutions. The students even got to take home some homemade playdoh.
STREAM lessons are integrated to make learning fun for our students but also to make teaching fun for our teachers. Thomas and Roberts collaborated to make this lesson successful.