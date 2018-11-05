St. Pius X celebrates Red Ribbon Week

St. Pius X School celebrated Red Ribbon Week by calling attention to the dangers of illegal drug usage, bullying prevention, as well as promoting healthy/positive lifestyles. During the week of Oct. 23-31.



Students participated in “Wear Red Day,” “Spook Out Drugs Day,” a visit from law enforcement officials, “Dress up as Your Favorite Saint Day,” as well as a “Team Drug Free/Pep Rally on the Court Day,” which included a visit from the Incarnate Word Academy High School Cheerleaders and the Corpus Christi Ice Rays Hockey team. The theme this year was entitled, "Life is Your Journey, Travel Drug-Free."



The week-long activities were sponsored by the St. Pius X Catholic School Cheer Squad and their sponsors Elizabeth Vasquez and Adri Montoya.

