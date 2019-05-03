St. Pius X celebrates students art at their 2019 Art Walk

St. Pius X Elementary School students from grades pre-K3 class through sixth grade displayed artwork outside each of their classrooms and inside the cafeteria as families and staff made a stroll around the campus. The school and their Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) hosted the 2019 Art Walk on April 25.
Some proud parents had their child pose next to their little masterpieces. Each child was to pick three pictures from their portfolio to put on display. “Usually they pick ones I agree with, but sometimes I’ll pick one for them,” art teach Sherry Perkins said. Perkins has been teaching art at St. Pius X to nine classes of students for five years.
The students used crayons, watercolor, collage, markers to glue, color, paint and mark. They made designs of fish, geckos, people, surfboards, pharaohs and much more. “I was proud the fifth-grade girls who did collages on The Day of the Dead,” Perkins said. “It was really creative.”