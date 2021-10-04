Home
South Texas Catholic
Serving the Diocese of Corpus Christi
Calendar
St. Pius X held blessing of the animals
October
4
,
2021
Brea
Parishioners of St. Pius X Parish community brought their pet rabbit, cat or dog to be blessed with holy water by the pastor, Father Paul Hesse, on Oct. 3.
The Blessing of the Animals occurs in parishes worldwide very near the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment.
Every pet owner received a special medal to be kept by their human companion.
“Father Hesse has a special love for animals, especially his own little Chihuahua, Brea, who watches over the parish,” said Beth Hinojosa, principal of St. Pius X School.
The services are a way of thanking God for the pets that bring joy to so many.
The Feast of St. Francis is celebrated worldwide on Oct. 4.