St. Pius X holds a drive-thru meet and greet and provide parents needed supplies

Teachers from St. Pius X Catholic School meet their student's parents at a drive-thru stationed on the school’s basketball court Aug. 3. Taking measures to ensure the safety of all students and staff from the spread of COVID-19, teachers handed out text books and supplies for the first three weeks of virtual learning.
Also, some of the parents met teachers for the first time this school year.
“We wanted to prepare our families for the first three weeks of virtual learning and give them all their supplies while ensuring the safety of all students and staff,” said Beth Hinojosa, Principal of St. Pius X Catholic School.