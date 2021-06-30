St. Pius X hosts STREAM Summer Camp

Students from St. Pius X Catholic School were invited to spend part of their summer attending the school's STREAM summer camps during June. For some of the students, STREAM classes will continue until July 2.
STREAM education is based on STEM, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in which students develop higher-level thinking skills by connecting classroom learning to the real world. STREAM incorporates religion and math.
Thus far, the younger grades focused on Fairy Tales and the upper grades focused on the bombing of Hiroshima. While the students focused on specific reading skills, they also had fun with many hands-on activities and were constantly problem-solving.
St. Pius X incorporates STREAM throughout our curriculum but wanted to give students the ability to grow and collaborate with their classmates over the summer months.
According to the school's principal, Beth Hinojosa, the STREAM summer camps have been a huge success.