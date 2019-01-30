St. Pius X kicks off NCSW with parade

“We are teaching students to become future servant leaders, faith-filled disciples and enriched citizens in our communities, but we as educators, parents, students, and parish communities are growing with them,” said Bryan Krnavek, St. Pius X School Principal, kicking-off National Catholic Schools Week with a parade and pep rally on Jan. 28.
National Catholic Schools Week is a week in which all Catholic schools in the nation celebrate their existence. The theme, “Catholic Schools – Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” encompasses the core products and values that can be found in Catholic schools across the country.
Some of the crew from the Corpus Christi Fire Department Engine 11 served as honorary parade marshals. The band, cheerleaders and dance team from St. John Paul II High school as well as cheerleaders from IWA High School participated in the parade. Following these groups were the St. Pius X cheer squad and all the K3 - 6th-grade classes of St. Pius X School. Pastor. Also, the school's pastor, Father Paul Hesse and parochial vicar, Father Eric Chapa walked alongside the students as they paraded down St. Pius Drive.
"In Catholic schools, we are all learners, servants and leaders. These shared qualities are what make Catholic schools work," Krnavek said.