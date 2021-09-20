St. Pius X pray the rosary for kindergarten battling cancer

Father Paul Hesse, the pastor at St. Pius X Parish, led the Catholic school staff in prayer, praying the rosary for kindergarten student Julian Galloway, who is battling medulloblastoma for the second time. The rosary was held on Sept. 8, the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin in the Galloway's front yard.
“We have been praying daily as a community for Julian but we wanted to join together to show our love and support to the Galloway family,” said Beth Hinojosa, principal of St. Pius X School. “We felt that this day was an appropriate day to call upon our Blessed Mother to ask for a miracle if it is the Lord's will. Many of us join Father Pete Elizardo’s live CC Cathedral Facebook rosary each night and that gave us this idea.”
“Father Hesse did a wonderful job. He loves the school and its students and families," Hinojosa said. "We are all a family at St. Pius X and are so grateful to have each other. We are asking the community to please pray for Julian every day. Pray for his complete healing and for the Lord to rid his body of all cancer.”