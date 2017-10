St. Pius X Catholic School Pre-K 3 and 4 students ended their Fairy Tale unit with a parade on Sept. 29 with parents, family members and school staff cheering them on as the students paraded throughout the school. The event completed the Fairy Tale unit the students were studying.Parents were notified of the parade three weeks prior to give them time to create a costume for their child to wear. A three pigs straw sticks and bricks snack followed the parade.